Cornamona teenager’s film which scooped British award to be aired on TG4

Galway By fm newsroom – The short film which scooped a British award for Cornamona teenager Katie Feerick is to receive its premiere on TG Ceathar tomorrow evening

The ‘See Yourself On Screen’ challenge called on young people aged 4 to 18 to create their own idea for a mini-TV show for the future, with winners seeing their show made with the help of a team of professionals and premiered on national television.

The challenge is a pan-industry initiative, in funded by the UK government and led by the British Film Institute alongside a collective of industry partners and broadcasters including TG Ceathar

14 year old Katie was mentored for the project by TG Ceathar journalist Caoimhe Ní Chathail, and the award winning film will be aired on the Irish language channel tomorrow evening at 4.40

Katie won the judges over with her film ‘Eachtraí Le Coróin’, or Coronavirus Events, in which a time capsule from 2021 is discovered while a tree is being planted during an international day to commemorate COVID-19 75 years from now, in the year 2096