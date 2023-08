A Cork-based woman has been named the Best Dressed Lady at Ballybrit Racecourse this afternoon.

Maritess McCarty takes home a €10,000 thousand cash prize after seeing off fierce competition from 14 other finalists.

Maritess described her ensemble and its provenance to Galway Bay FM’s Kayte O’Malley

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Corbett, Cork reared but Galway born claimed the title of Best Hat – as well as a €3,000 thousand prize