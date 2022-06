Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 300 NUI Galway students were conferred at today’s summer graduation ceremony at NUI Galway

The largest cohort included more than 180 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics degree.

Twelve Final Medical Medals were presented to seven graduates for their outstanding academic performance in the studies, with Galway Doctor Róisín Thornton from Corcullen receiving five medals.