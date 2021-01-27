Copies of Mother and Baby Homes report to be made available at county Galway libraries

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Copies of the Commission of Investigation’s recently published Mother and Baby Homes report are to be made available in county Galway libraries.

At this week’s County Council meeting, Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue proposed making physical copies of the report available so people can read it at home.

The County Chief Executive Kevin Kelly supported the proposal and confirmed that copies of the commission of investigaton report would be sent to all 29 libraries in the county.

Councillor Donohue argues the move is important as many people can’t access the document online because they may not own a computer or lack the necessary IT skills.