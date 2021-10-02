Cope Galway’s Modh Eile Takes Homeless Housing Category at Community Housing Awards

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cope Galway has taken the homeless housing category award at the Irish Council for Social Housing Community Housing Awards 2021, sponsored by Allianz.

The awards were held on the 23rd September and were presented by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliand.

COPE Galway have operated a Domestic Abuse Service in Galway since 1981 and in 2020, moved into Modh Eile House from their original home of Waterside House.

In 2008, it was determined that Waterside House was no longer fit for purpose and after a long search for a place with the potential to meet the needs of women and children, Cope Galway were gifted a former convent building in Galway City in 2014 which was redeveloped over a period of six years to deliver the state-of-the-art premises they have today.

The nine apartments used to provide refuge were funded through the Capital Assistance Scheme by the Department of Housing, accounting for some 60% of the overall cost of €4m – the remaining 40% was met through the generosity of the people of Galway. The shared space and extensive gardens complete Cope Galway’s new home.

Donal McManus, Chief Executive of the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) said what stood for judges in choosing Cope Galway’s Modh Eile for the award, was the high quality of the housing, its location close to support services, and the warm and friendly spaces designed into the accommodation

He added by saying that The ICSH applaud all their approved housing body members and local authority partners who submitted entries during these challenging times, and would like to recognise the support of the Department of Housing, local Government and Heritage in the delivery of these projects.