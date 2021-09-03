COPE Galway warns “Housing for All” plan must live up to name

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway has warned that the Governments new “Housing For All” plan must live up to its name.

The plan pledges to deliver 300 thousand new homes by the end of 2030 – in a mix including privately owned, cost-rental, social and affordable units.

Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien has said the multi-billion euro plan is the largest state building programme in history.

COPE Galway say they are particularly welcoming of the specific committment to the delivery of new build social housing units.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Assistant CEO Martin O’ Connor says it’s an ambitious plan and it’s vital that the commitments given are delivered on: