Cope Galway to launch special initiative as part of national campaign against domestic violence

Written by on 24 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway will tomorrow launch a special initiative as part of national campaign against domestic violence.

’16 Days of Action on Violence Against Women’ gets underway tomorrow, which is International Day Opposing Violence Against Women.

The sixteen-day campaign will run until Monday the 10th of December, which marks International Human Rights Day.

COPE Galway will be releasing daily blogs on its website and on social media to break myths around domestic violence and raise aware of support services.

The domestic abuse service will also be producing a special ‘safety planning’ leaflet for the campaign – and full details can be found on www.COPE Galway.ie.

Author

GBFM News

