COPE Galway to launch 16 day campaign to highlight domestic abuse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway will tomorrow launch a 16 day campaign to highlight the prevalence of domestic abuse across the city and county.

’16 Days of Action on Violence against Women’ is calling for vigilance around abusive relationships and the need to keep open communication.

This year’s campaign comes against the backdrop of Covid-19, which has compounded instances of abuse or violence for many victims.

COPE Galway warns that normal channels for seeking help – such as friends, extended family, or professional services – are closed off.

As a result, it says many women and children are living in more intense, and potentially more dangerous, homes.

COPE Galway operates a 24 hour confidental service at 091-565 985.