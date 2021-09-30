COPE Galway one-night census records 400 in homeless accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 400 people availed of homeless accommodation in Galway on one night alone earlier this month.

COPE Galway has revealed the results of its quarterly census over a 24 hour period on the 21st and 22nd of September, which highlights the level of demand for the service.

On the night in question there were 298 men, women and children living in emergency accommodation provided by COPE Galway, with a further 108 living in transitional accommodation while trying to secure long-term permanent accommodation.

There were also 25 people identified as sleeping rough in Galway City on that particular night.

COPE Galway has set out a number of measures in their Budget submission.

Martin O’Connor of COPE Galway says Budget 2022 is the Government’s opportunity to demonstrate a clear commitment to delivering on the ‘’Housing for All’ plan and providing for the necessary levels of investment – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]