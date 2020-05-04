COPE Galway launches #HelpingMeCOPE Campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway have launched their #HelpingMeCOPE thank you campaign.

The campaign aims to recognise the people in our lives who are helping to cheer us up and get us through these ongoing difficult times.

It asks those taking part to post a thank you image, tag 3 friends who are helping you cope and make a small donation to COPE Galway.

The homeless and domestic abuse charity says so far, people have posted heartwarming images of family, friends, pets, flowers, chocolates and simple thank you hearts.

COPE says there are so many different things that are helping getting through these tough times – from people and pets to places or items.

Donations will help COPE Galway provide essential support and services to vulnerable people in Galway, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

It says frontline teams are actively continuing to support older people, people who are homeless and women experiencing domestic abuse.

Further information can be found at COPEGalway.ie – or by checking out #HelpingMeCOPE to follow the campaign on all social media channels.