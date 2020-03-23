COPE Galway launches Covid-19 helpline for older people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway has launched a special helpline for older people during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The charity says while it’s very important that those in older age categories protect themselves in the coming weeks and months, the situation will lead to high levels of isolation and loneliness.

The new helpline is available to those who are seeking help or wishing to combat feelings of isolation – and will be active between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

It can be reached on 085 87 67 785.

CEO of Cope Galway, Jacquie Horan, is urging people to let their needs be known, and pick up the phone to get any help they may need.