Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cope Galway is doing a Christmas Swim with a difference, starting today.

It’s asking people to swim where they are, from now until the 30th of December to raise funds for the charity.

The annual event at Blackrock in Salthill will not go ahead as normal this year due to the pandemic.

Cope Galway Fundraising Executive, Lynia O’Brien says the charity is encouraging people to swim locally to keep other people safe.