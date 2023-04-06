COPE Galway extremely concerned about months ahead as services at capacity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway is voicing extreme concern over the months ahead, as emergency accommodation is at capacity.

The city-based charity says it’s homelessness services are currently accommodating over 500 people.

It comes as the Residential Tenancies Board has revealed that 267 notices of termination were received in Galway in the fourth quarter of last year.

It’s also been revealed that as the eviction ban was lifted this week, 15 thousand landlords are expected to leave the market this year.

COPE Galway CEO, Martin O’ Connor, says Galway is now facing an enormous challenge over the weeks and months ahead.