Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway says it’s “dreading” the end of the eviction ban at the end of this month.

It’s as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring the proposal to colleagues at this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

Plans for developing a budget package for both landlords and tenants will also be discussed, with details to come at a later date.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of Cope Galway, Martin O’ Connor, says they’re very concerned about the situation.