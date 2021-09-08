COPE Galway conference hears pandemic offers new opportunity to refocus on marginalised groups

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A COPE Galway conference has heard that the pandemic offers a new opportunity to rethink Ireland’s approach to people who are living on the margins of society.

The World Health Organisation’s Dr. Mike Ryan delivered a key note address at the local charity’s virtual launch of its annual report today.

Throughout 2020 as the country grappled with a pandemic, the group provided homeless services to 1,157 people.

It also supported 603 people through its domestic abuse service and 856 through its senior support service.

One of the year’s key achievements was the opening of Modh Eile House last May which has enabled the group to provide 50% more accommodation to women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Addressing the virtual launch, NUIG graduate Dr. Mike Ryan said the pandemic has placed a new focus on how a more inclusive society can be built to support such marginalised groups – to hear an extended section of Dr Ryan’s speech, tune in to FYI Galway from 5