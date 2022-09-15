COPE Galway calls for targeted supports for vulnerable in Budget 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway is calling for targetted supports for the most vulnerable in the upcoming budget.

The local charity warns the cost of living crisis is further threatening a growing number of people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

In its Pre-Budget Submission, the group for an increase in social welfare and pension rates, along with a rise and extension of the fuel allowance.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Assistant CEO, Martin O’ Connor, explains what they want to see in Budget 2023: