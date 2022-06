Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cope Galway is calling for a ban on evictions on the back of homeless figures across the county and city.

Findings today show 84 families, including 217 children were in Emergency Accommodation on June 21st.

While recent CSO figures show some 38 percent of rental properties are vacant in Galway City.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Cope Galway Assistant CEO, Martin O’Connor, wants invalid evictions to be stopped.