From Galway Bay FM newsroom- COPE Galway is calling on the Government to provide greater support to the community and voluntary sector.

On the day of their annual report launch, the charity is highlighting staff recruitment and retention issues.

The report found that there has been an increase in demand for its services, with nearly 3,000 supported in 2021.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Assistant CEO, Martin O’Connor, has said they need further support to continue to meet that demand: