COPE Galway announces 23 new beds for winter response operation

COPE Galway will have an additional 23 beds available to people who sleep rough from this week.

This is part of the group’s annual Cold Weather Response strategy which is operated in conjunction with Galway City Council.

This year the operation is beginning three weeks earlier than previously and the beds will be provided at the Cope Galway Day Centre on Seamus Quirke Road.

The Cold Weather Response operates from 5.30pm each evening, providing night time sleeping accommodation along with access to hot meals, shower and laundry facilities.

The operation will run until April 24th and last year it accommodated nearly 200 people between the ages of 18 to 80 years.

Assistant CEO at Cope Galway Martin O'Connor said there are more homeless people in Galway than ever before