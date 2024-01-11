Galway Bay FM

11 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall

Share story:
Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall

The Coole Music Youth Orchestra are set to perform at the National Concert Hall next month.

They’ll be one of several youth groups taking to the stage on February 10th as part of the Annual Festival of Youth Orchestras.

The group will perform the Irish premiere of Katharina Baker’s Celtic Creature Suite, featuring mythical creatures the Selkies and the Púca.

It’ll be their first performance at the National Concert Hall in nine years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets and further details can be found at NCH.ie.

Share story:

Index reveals Galway above national average levels of affluence

Galway is above the national average level of affluence, according to a new index. The Pobal HP Deprivation Index uses data from Census 2022, analysing 10...

An Bord Pleanala overturns grant of permission for 186-bed hotel in Briarhill

After almost two years of deliberation, An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a 186-bed hotel at Briarhill. The project, led by Parosi Developments ...

Galway city lotto player scoops €55K

A lotto player in Galway city has scooped just short of €55,000 in Wednesday’s draw. The local winner bought their Quick Pick ticket on the day of...

Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series

Galway homes built by the water are set to feature in a new series on TG4, starting next Wednesday (17/1). Tithe Cois Uisce will have a different theme in...