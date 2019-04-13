‘Convoy’ protest to take to roads of Connemara tomorrow to highlight condition of road network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors are to travel around Connemara tomorrow in a giant convoy to highlight the poor condition of roads across the region.

Seperate convoys – made up of cars, trucks and tractors – will each leave from Maam Cross, Spiddal, Lettermullen and Carraroe tomorrow afternoon between 2 and 3pm.

They’ll meet up at Screebe and will travel together to Cill Chiaran, Carna and Glinsk, before traveling along the N59 and ending at Rosmuc.

Organisers say their protest will not interfere with the Connemara marathon, also taking place tomorrow.

Organiser Manus O Conaire says the state of the roads goes beyond just bad.

