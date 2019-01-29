Convicted rapist with city address takes legal challenge over alleged delay in reviewing complaints of perjury

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A convicted rapist with a city address, who was awarded damages after being assaulted while serving his prison sentence, has brought a legal challenge over an alleged delay in a review by the DPP into complaints of perjury by prison officers.

The action has been taken by 48-year-old Darius Savickis with an address at An Fiodan Doughiska.

Darius Savickis wants the High Court to direct the DPP to complete a review into the decision not to prosecute prison officers over evidence they gave before the High Court in 2013.

Savickis was awarded damages after the jury hearing his civil action found he was assaulted by several prison guards on September 29th 2009 while he was serving a sentence at Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Originally from Lithuania, Savickis was serving a six-year sentence for orally raping a 23-year-old German woman when she was walking home from work in Galway in November 2005.

In High Court proceedings he claims that in 2017 the DPP agreed to review the decision not to prosecute anyone over the evidence given to the High Court.

He claims his solicitors wrote to the DPP in March, April and November 2018 asking about what progress had been made in the review.

In a response received in early January, the DPP’s office stated the review is “ongoing” taking longer than anticipated and would be “concluded early in the New Year.”

Permission to bring the action against the DPP was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Justice Seamus Noonan this week.

The Judge made the matter returnable to a date in March.