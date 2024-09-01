Controversy rises over environment scheme in Connemara.

The first reports on the environmental status of large areas of mountain in Connemara will be discussed at a series of meetings during the coming month.

The process relates to what is known as the ACRES scheme which is targeted at environmentally friendly farming.

However, the scheme has become bogged down in controversy.

The ACRES scheme is designed to protect the environment with farming fitting into the natural habitat.

It is seen as a scheme that is particularly relevant to areas such as Connemara where most mountains are owned jointly by local farmers.

These mountains are known as commonages.

However, many of the mountain farmers have a price to pay.

Firstly, their payments were seriously delayed because the Department of Agriculture found assessing the commonages complicated.

This led to an interim payment of €5,000 per applicant from the ACRES scheme.

However, the Department is now looking for part of that money back – up to 50% in some cases.

The marks, ultimately awarded for the condition of the lands, and other factors, meant a much lower payment. This has led to consternation among those affected.

The Departments marks for the commonage will be given at meetings starting this week – the first of them in Letterfrack and Clifden.