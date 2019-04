Galway Bay fm newsroom – The higher planning authority has given final approval for a free standing café at Westside Shopping Centre in the city.

The development was initially granted planning permission by the city council but that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by anchor tenant of the centre, Dunnes Stores and others.

The development involves a free standing café with access from the existing shopping centre car park. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…