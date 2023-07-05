Controversial rewetting laws to be discussed at Ballinasloe public meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposed EU rewetting laws, which have generated much debate and controversy, are to be discussed at a meeting in Ballinasloe this weekend

The meeting on the EU Nature Restoration Laws is being hosted by Independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin and Michael McNamara

The public meeting takes place at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe this Sunday afternoon at 1, and will have a strong focus on the specific aspect of land re-wetting.

All Ireland’s MEPs have also been invited and a legal expert will be present to provide a legal opinion on the proposed laws.

The gathering will be moderated by Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal, and representatives from farming organisations have also been invited to speak.

Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice stresses the need for a united show of support from farmers and rural communities