Controversial proposal to develop Corrandrum quarry turned down

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Controversial plans to expand a quarry in the Claregalway area have been refused planning permission.

Harrington Concrete and Quarries had applied for planning permission to further develop a site in Corrandrum.

However, there was a significant number of objections to the planning application from locals.

A public meeting on the plans by Harringtons was held where locals expressed concern about the planned extraction of rock at Ardgaineen.

Local residents raised concern about noise, dust, pollution, the proximity of the development to houses and schools, HGV traffic movements and pollution.

The county council has refused planning permission for the development of the quarry.

Planners state that the local road is insufficient in terms of its overall capacity to serve a quarry of the planned scale.

The local authority says that it’s not satisifed that the proposed development of the quarry would not endanger the health and safety of neighbours.

The council also mentions the lack of scientific data to show the adequate protection of the Peregrine Falcon within the development site.