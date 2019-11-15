Controversial plan to extend filling station at Whitestrand secures planning approval

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Controversial plans to extend a fuel station in Salthill have been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The project is led by Maxol Ltd and would involve a single storey extension to the existing filing station at Whitestrand, Salthill Road Lower.

Galway city council granted planning permission to Maxol Limited in May for the demolition of outbuildings and the extension of the Maxol Service Station at Whitestrand.

However the project met opposition with local residents raising concerns over traffic and parking.

In making its decision, the board stated the plan would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience subject to 10 conditions.