Controversial group Extinction Rebellion Galway to hold Climate Change Social

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Controversial group Extinction Rebellion Galway is to hold a free Climate Change Social in the city on Saturday.

The event is being organised to encourage the community to come together and build solidarity in the pursuit of climate transition for Galway.

Extinction Rebellion Galway believes a sustainable future for all can be achieved when people work together.

The free event, which includes entertainment and refreshments, will take place at the Galway Rowing Club, in Woodquay at 8 on Saturday night.