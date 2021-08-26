Controversial fisheries bye-law to protect Western Lakes set to be withdrawn

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial fisheries bye-law that doesn’t meet conditions necessary to protect the Western Lakes, including Lough Corrib is set to be withdrawn.

Senator Seán Kyne, who had arranged an on-line meeting between Government representatives and senior officials of Inland Fisheries Ireland said the bye law as drafted was not accepted as satisfactory by the trout and salmon angling community and didn’t offer the protection needed.

The bye law is now to be withdrawn based on feedback from Government representatives in Galway and Mayo.

Senator Seán Kyne argues that now is the time for a comprehensive plan for the Western Lakes.

He argues larger pike need to be removed, as had been permitted under the bye law he had prepared in 2018.

