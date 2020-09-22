Controversial Dyke Road pedestrian and cycling infrastructure removed one day after installation

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Pedestrian and cycling infrastructure installed at the Dyke Road-Headford Road Junction has been removed just one day after its installation.

As part of the Galway City Council Mobility Team’s Covid-19 interventions, the Headford Road-Dyke Road-St. Brendan’s Avenue junction had been closed and replaced with a bike rack and temporary bollards.

Vehicles coming from the Dyke road had to access the Headford road at St. Bridget’s Place Junction opposite Argos and LIDL.

Galway City Council implemented the changes on Monday morning in a bid to reduce delays on the Headford road.

The controversial infrastructure was the focus of widespread criticism from locals, motorists and cyclists, with Galway City Councillors passing a motion at Monday’s meeting to have the intervention reversed immediately.

Local councillor and Chair of the Council’s Transport SPC, Eddie Hoare, says the measure was a waste of money.