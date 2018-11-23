Current track
Controversial crisis pregnancy agency looking to establish Galway office

Written by on 23 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial crisis pregnancy agency, which has long been accused of offering false information, is looking to establish a new office in Galway.

Crisis pregnancy agencies are not regulated in Ireland – which has led to accusations that some pro-life organisations are deliberately offering misleading information.

Gianna Care describes itself as a non-profit group that is committed to providing compassion, accurate information and support to those facing a crisis or unplanned pregnancy.

However, the group has long been accused of offering misleading information regarding abortion services – and has strong ties to pro-life groups.

Gianna Care was established by a volunteer from the Youth Defence organisation – which opposes legalisation of abortion services and campaigned against repeal of the 8th amendment.

According to The Times, another pro-life group, The Life Institute, has now written to supporters seeking donations to set up a new Gianna Care clinic in Galway.

Crisis pregnancy groups are currently not regulated here – something that Simon Harris last year committed to addressing.

A new board will regulate health and social care professionals – including crisis pregnancy counsellors – but nothing is likely to happen until next year.

