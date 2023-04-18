Controversial active travel plans for Renmore to return to drawing board once again

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Controversial active travel plans for the Renmore and Ballyloughane area are set to return to the drawing board once again.

Last evening, Galway City Councillors voted to reject the current plan, with claims it would be the “ruination” of the area.

It now forces the project team to revise the design before presenting fresh options.

Key points of contention are the alleged excessive new traffic lights and ramps, double yellow lines, and reduction of road to single lane at certain points.

Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty believes the proposed plan would negatively affect traffic flow in the area, and says there was a major lack of consultation with locals.

Councillor O’ Flaherty also thinks the plan was designed to tie in with the planned Athlone to Galway greenway, which ends at Ballyloughane.