Contracts signed guaranteeing Aran Islands air service until September

Written by on 21 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a temporary resolution to the dispute over an air service for the Aran Islands.

Aer Arann had announced it would end its Public Service Obligation contract for the service from Inverin to the islands on December 6th last.

Talks between all stakeholders took place and the deadline was pushed back to last evening.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Islands, Seán Kyne has confirmed today that an air service will be provided until the end of September next year. (30/9/19)

The temporary contract has been awarded to, and signed by, Galway Aviation Services, Aer Arann.

Minister Kyne says now that islanders have a temporary repreive, a long-term solution will be sought.

Galway golfer selected for South American Championship

