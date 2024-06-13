Galway Bay FM

13 June 2024

Contracts signed for nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway

The contracts have been signed for a nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway.

Known as SICAP, the Social Inclusion & Community Activation Programme will run from now until 2028.

The contracts, signed at County Hall, will see a combined budget of €1.8m per year across the five years of the programme.

The programme is expected to support over 100 community groups and over 1,000 individuals on a one-to-one basis in the most disadvantaged areas and communities.

It will be implemented across Galway West by Forum Connemara CLG and in Galway East and Galway Islands by Galway Rural Development CLG.

It’s funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the European Social Fund.

