Contracts signed for new building for Scoil Mhuire Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts have been issued for the appointment of a design team for a new building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

The team, which will include an architect, a quantity surveyor, engineers and a project supervisor, will progress the project that’s included in the Department’s construction programme.

The national school project is one of 18 nationwide.

Senator and outgoing Government Chief Whip Seán Kyne says contracts for the appointment of a design team for the project for Scoil Mhuire were issued by the Department of Education on Friday last.

He says a new, larger school building with upgraded facilities is needed to accommodate the growing community of Moycullen and will be based at the same site at Church Road…