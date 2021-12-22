Contracts being signed today for Moycullen Bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts are being officially signed today for the Moycullen Bypass.

Early preliminary works have been ongoing over recent weeks in advance of the main works getting underway.

The €35 million project will see the construction of new carriageway from the townland of Drimcong, north-west of the village, to the townland of Clydagh, south-east of the village.

The contract has been awarded to Wills Bros. Ltd. based in Mayo.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Sean Kyne says the project should be delivered in around 24 months.