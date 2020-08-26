Contractors appointed for development of 26 social housing units in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts for the construction of 26 social housing units in Clifden have been awarded to Carey Construction.

Work is expected to get underway in mid-September and last 20 months.

The project – worth 5 million euro – will deliver 11 two-bed units, 10 one-bed units and 5 three-bed units.

Local councillor Eileen Mannion says there are over 100 applicants on Galway County Council’s housing list for Clifden and this is welcome news for those people.

Cllr Mannion says the project will also bring two derelict buildings – the former laundry building and St. Joseph’s School – back into use.

