Contractor to be appointed to Clifden Flood Defence Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A contractor is to be appointed to the long-awaited Clifden Flood Defence Scheme in the coming weeks.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of the Connemara municipal district, where a council engineer outlined a timeline for the project.

With a contractor set to be selected this month, the first stage will then be scheme assessment, development and design.

This is expected to last until the first quarter of 2022, and will include public consultations.

Thereafter will follow a number of stages including planning, detailed design and procurement, before the project finally moves to construction.

Under the current timeline, it’s estimated that the flood relief scheme will be fully delivered by 2025.

It was indicated that it is unlikely that short-term measures would be viable, as they would take considerable time to deliver and would impact on the overall long-term solution.

Councillor Eileen Mannion welcomed the timelines but expressed concern over what could happen in the meantime if there’s another flooding event.

Councillor Mannion says with the final scheme still a few years away, people in Clifden are very worried about potential flooding.