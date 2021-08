print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council is seeking a contractor for the refurbishment of several playgrounds in the city.

The playgrounds included in the advertised tender are McGrath’s Field, Claude Toft Park, Children’s Millenium Park and Coole Park.

The works involve refurbishment design, the supply and installation of playground equipment, the installation of fencing and associated works.

The closing date for submissions of interest is Tuesday, August 31st.