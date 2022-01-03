Contractor sought for grass cutting services for public areas in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway County Council is seeking a contractor to deliver grass cutting services in public areas in Ballinasloe.

The works would include services in public areas in the town, as well as estates, and the application of herbicide in certain areas.

The contractor would also be responsible for creating and maintaining meadows in designated pollinator biodiversity areas.

The local authority states some aspects of the contract, such as estate grass cutting, are subject to funding which may not occur.

Expressions of interest can be made until Monday, January 10th.