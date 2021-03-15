Contractor selection set to close this month for development of 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A shortlisting process is now underway for the development of a new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Contractor selection is set to close on March 25th and shortly afterwards tenders will be issued to the shortlisted panel.

The new ward block is part of a major capital scheme for the hospital and will service the needs of the communities of East Galway, Roscommon, the Midlands and the Mid-West.

It’s hoped enabling works to install the necessary infrastructure and utilities will be complete by the end of July, while a target of August has been set for the main construction works to begin.

The total project budget is 15 million which will include a 4,000 square metre building with a 50 bed unit and link corridor

The target date for completion of the new building is the first quarter of 2023.

Local TD Denis Naughten says while it’s welcome news, it’s vital that the long-awaited project proceeds without any further delays…

