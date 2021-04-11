Contractor identified for major extension at Craughwell National School

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A contractor has been identified for the planned major extension of Craughwell National School.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has received confirmation that the OPW will shortly submit details of the contractor to the Department of Education for final approval.

It’s understood this will clear the way for work to begin on the project in the third quarter of this year.

The re-development will involve the construction of a new two-storey, eight-classroom extension.

Meanwhile, the existing school building will also undergo a full refurbishment.

Deputy Cannon says the project will be transformative for the school which has seen a huge increase in enrollment over the last decade: