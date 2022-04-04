Contractor appointed to €25m deep water project at Ross an Mhíl

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contractor has been appointed to the €25m project to redevelop Ross an Mhíl as a deep water harbour.

The development was confirmed in the Dáil by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, in response to a query from Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv.

The project aims to accommodate larger fishing vessels and bring the Connemara harbour closer in line with other harbours nationwide such as Killybegs and Castletownbere.

Minister McConalogue noted the important project goes back as far as the early 2000s, and acknowledged there’s been plenty of “twists and turns” since then.

He said a contractor has recently been appointed, though it’s not yet possible to specify when construction works will get underway.

Welcoming the progress, Deputy O’ Cuiv said the improved Ross an Mhíl harbour will play a huge role in the future of the region.