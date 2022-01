Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A contractor has been appointed to build a long-awaited new footbridge at Clarin College in Athenry.

The footbridge was included in the original plans for the new school, but the works were excluded from the original contracts which led to long-running delays.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says a contractor has now been appointed and it’s expected the bridge will be delivered by the end of April.

Deputy Canney says the new bridge is a very important piece of infrastructure.