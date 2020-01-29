Contract to be awarded shortly for enabling works for new 50-bed unit at Portiuncla Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender contract for enabling works for a new 50 bed unit at Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasleo will be awarded shortly.

That’s according to Fine Gael county councillor and general election candidate Aisling Dolan who says the new building is expected to be open by 2021.

The enabling works will include the construction of a new vehicular and pedestrian access, alteration to the existing access point, and the provision of a new hard and soft landscaping area.

The existing hopital will remain open while the enabling works are being carried out.

Councillor Dolan says works are expected to begin on the 50 bed unit once the enabling works are completed.