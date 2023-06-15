Contract staff protest at UHG over continued delays to pandemic bonus payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contract staff took part in a protest at UHG today, over continued delays to their pandemic bonus payments.

The payment of €1,000 was announced in January 2022, and was paid relatively quickly to those on the HSE pay-roll.

But non-HSE staff working under contract have faced extreme delays, with many like those protesting today still waiting despite being approved.

SIPTU says the situation is an absolute disgrace, that frontline staff including security, cleaners and catering staff are being treated in this manner.

These people today said it’s a very unfair situation.