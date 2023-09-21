Galway Bay FM

21 September 2023

Contract signed for licence to operate Galway Bay fm for next ten years

The owners of Galway Bay fm – the Connacht Tribune Group – have been given the official go ahead to operate the radio station for the next ten years

The group was awarded the contract by the Media Commission or Coimisiún na Meán – which is the new body that replaced the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland early this year

The contract was signed by Commissioners Celene Craig and Jeremy Godfrey – and on behalf of the Connacht Tribune Group by Chairman Peter Allen and Vice-Chairman John Naughton

Conor Costello, a director of the Connacht Tribune and Company Secretary of Galway Bay fm – says they’re delighted to be able to continue to provide a quality radio service to the city and county for the next ten years and beyond

