Galway Bay FM

18 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe

Share story:
Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract has been signed between Galway County Council and Finna Construction Ltd, for an 8 house development at in Ballymoe, which is expected to be ready in Autumn 2024

The development at Durrow and Ballaghymurry consists of 2 single storey two-bed houses, 6 two-storey two-bed houses and all ancillary site development works, including road enhancement works along the R360 Regional Road

The value of the project is in excess of €1.6m and is funded under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ Plan to 2030.’

Cllr Declan Geraghty told me this development will bring a welcome boost to the local economy and he has praised the county council for focusing on smaller towns for such projects

 

Share story:

Three more appear in court over public disorder in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in relation to a significant public disorder event in the city...

Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issued for the coming days. A status yellow wind and rain aler...

Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale

Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped away from the project RPS has advised the lead authority, ...

Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices being issued for the Inishbofin water supply. A notice was ...