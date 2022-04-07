Contract ready to be signed for long awaited Kilrickle group water scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract is ready to be signed for the long-awaited group water supply scheme for Kilrickle.

The project involves the delivery of 41 kilometres of new water mains connecting over 200 homes, farms and businesses in the village, where locals have long relied on wells or rainwater tanks.

It’s understood that in order for the contract to be signed, a minimum of 238 members must be signed up to the scheme.

Galway East TD Sean Canney is urging the local people to sign up for the scheme so the project can go ahead.