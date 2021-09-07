Contract for works on Twenty Minute Hill outside Dunmore to be awarded shortly

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contact for long awaited safety works at Twenty Minute Hill outside Dunmore is expected to be awarded in the coming weeks.

The accident blackspot in the townland of Carrowmunniagh has been reduced to one lane with a traffic light system since late 2018.

Galway County Council has identified the tenderer for the works, while Transport Infrastructure Ireland has also approved the appointment.

However, preliminary works which involve the relocation of an existing pole must be carried out first.

This is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The main realignment project will involve a type three single carriageway and will be six metres wide with two 0.5 metre hard shoulders.

There will also be provision for the future development of a shared cycle lane or footpath on the western side.